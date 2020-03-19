Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Breaking News: Bergenfield Resident, 52, Killed By Coronavirus
This Could Get Ugly: NJ Personal Care Businesses Ordered Shut

Cecilia Levine
Michael Aspinwall with a client at The Shave Bar and Barbershop in Hillsdale.
Michael Aspinwall with a client at The Shave Bar and Barbershop in Hillsdale. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

This could get ugly.

Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered personal care businesses closed by 8 p.m. Thursday amid growing COVID-19 scares and cases.

Those include hair and nail salons, barber shops, massage parlors, eyelash shops, tattoo parlors and more.

Murphy was also considering limiting gatherings to 50 people or less, and those include funerals, weddings, house parties and religious services.

It's all in an effort to "flatten the curve" or stop the spread of the virus, that had killed nine New Jersey residents as of Thursday.

Earlier this week, the White House ordered people to limit gatherings to 10 people or less.

"It's time to cut the crap," Murphy said during a briefing Thursday. "We simply cannot have this, we’ve got to ensure compliance no matter what it is.

"It will be enforced aggressively, we’re going to get particularly ornery about this, in fact we already have, and again we mean business. It’s not that we’re trying to be jerks. It’s that we know if we flatten the curve over here, we will lessen the pressure on the healthcare system over there and save lives."

