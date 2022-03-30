Third Bogus Threat Of Month Briefly Locks Down Hackensack High School

Another day, another unfounded threat at Hackensack High School rattles and annoys people.

Students, staff and particularly parents and law enforcers have grown irritated by a recent string of calls, including one that forced a brief lockdown on Wednesday, March 30 when someone reportedly threatened to shoot up the school.

That makes three just this month alone -- all of which city police are investigating aggressively.

Wednesday's lockdown ended quickly. No streets were closed nor injuries reported.

"The school was checked by police personnel and the unspecified threat was deemed unfounded," Capt. Michael Antista said.

This past Monday, a bogus bomb threat prompted a temporary shelter in place.

That followed a March 4 "swatting" bomb threat phoned in from out of state cleared the school.

