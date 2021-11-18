Thief Steals Newark Police Car

A thief who stole a marked Newark police car Thursday was captured a short time later in Nutley, authorities said.

Authorities followed the vehicle on GPS after it was stolen at a shopping center on McCarter Highway (Route 21).

At one point it was pegged near the Belleville Turnpike bridge from North Arlington, said police who were monitoring the incident.

The vehicle then headed north on Route 21 before it somehow became disabled on the highway, they said.

Nutley police spotted the car and grabbed the suspect, who was taken to Newark police headquarters.

No damages were reported.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.