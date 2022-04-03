‘They Lost Everything:’ Support Surges For Family As Massive Blaze Destroys Warren County Home

Support is on the rise for a Warren County family who lost everything — including a pet — as a fire ripped through their home Wednesday night.

One person was hospitalized and a cat was treated for smoke inhalation following the two-alarm fire on Chaucer Drive in Independence Township, DailyVoice.com reported.

Fire crews worked at the scene for about four hours to get the blaze under control.

Over $19,000 had been raised on GoFundMe as of Friday morning for the victims of the destructive fire, putting the campaign more than halfway toward its end goal of $35,000.

“…My mom and dad and cousin lost [their] home to a fire,” reads the campaign, launched by Alicia Ohare.

“All but one animal made it out okay, right now they have nothing, no clothes, food for the animals.”

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Several comments on the fundraiser expressed condolences as well.

“I donated because the only things the three of them have are the clothes on their backs,” reads a comment from Jean Richter. “The nephew didn't even have shoes on. [They] have lost everything.”

