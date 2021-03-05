These Towns Rank Worst In Coronavirus Vaccine Rates, Murphy Says

Want to know where it's presumably safer to live, work and dine in New Jersey?

Gov. Phil Murphy released a ranking of the lowest vaccination rates among Garden State cities and townships on Monday, along with a new "Operation Jersey Summer" campaign to reach underserved communities.

The governor focused on 16 communities with 10,000 or more residents -- where less than 40% of those eligible got an initial shot.

Lakewood Township, which met the most initial resistance to wearing masks, has the lowest vaccination rate, at 10%, according to Murphy.

Irvington and Pemberton townships tied for second lowest at 11%, while Camden, New Brunswick and Phillipsburg each reported 12% of their residents got a first COVID-19 vaccine.

"This is not going to be a competition between towns and communities, or meant to shame any community," Murphy promised, while announcing the other 10 cities and towns with low vaccine rates:

East Orange 13%

Bridgeton, 14 %

Trenton 14%

City of Orange Township, 15%

Fairview Borough, 15%

Garfield, 15%

Newark, 16%

Perth Amboy, 16%

Plainfield City, 16%

City of Passaic, 16%

At his Monday afternoon news briefing, Murphy said that 7,135,235 total doses have been administered. The statewide total of fully vaccinated residents now exceeds 3.25 million, he said.

In a new campaign called "Operation Jersey Summer," state officials said they will use several approaches to reach unvaccinated residents including "proof of a shot gets a free beer" at these 12 participating breweries:

Battle River Brewing in Toms River

Bradley Beer Project in Bradley Beach

Bolero Snort Brewing Company in Carlstadt

Brix City Brewing Company in Little Ferry

Carton Brewing Company in Atlantic Highlands

Flounder Brewing Company in Hillsborough

Flying Fish Brewing Company in Somerdale

Hackensack Brewing Company in Hackensack

Kane Brewing Company in Ocean Township

Little Dog Brewing Company in Neptune

Magnify Brewing Company in Fairfield, Essex County

River Horse Brewing Company in Ewing

The campaign also includes mobile vaccination units to visit hard-to-reach communities, state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said.

“Like any good campaign, we’re also putting an army of boots on the ground safely knocking on doors in communities throughout the state,” Murphy said.

Atlantic County at Atlantic City Convention Center, 1 Convention Boulevard, Atlantic City

Bergen County at 1 Racetrack Drive, East Rutherford

at 1 Racetrack Drive, East Rutherford Burlington County at 400 Route 38, Moorestown

at 400 Route 38, Moorestown Gloucester County at Rowan College of South Jersey, 1400 Tanyard Road, Sewell

at Rowan College of South Jersey, 1400 Tanyard Road, Sewell Middlesex County at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center, 97 Sunfield Ave. Edison

at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center, 97 Sunfield Ave. Edison Morris County at 301 Mount Hope Ave., Rockaway.

State officials said they will expand hours of operation at these six large "walk-in" sites where eligible residents can get shots without appointments:

