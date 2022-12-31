These Popular NJ Restaurants Closed In 2022

New Jerseyans will be entering a new year without some of their longtime favorite restaurants.
The establishments were more than just places to grab a bite. They were the go-to spot for every family occasion where patrons became close with the management and wait staff.
They provided a taste of childhood and comfort. There was an attachment there, and leaving them in 2022 was sad for some.
Here are some of the New Jersey restaurants that closed in 2022 that patrons will miss most:
Inkwell Coffee House, Long Branch
Brooklyn's Pizzeria, Edgewater
Nero's Italian Steakhouse, Caesar's Atlantic City
South Jersey Pretzel & Water Ice, Stratford
Medusa Stone Fired Kitchen, Asbury Park
Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.