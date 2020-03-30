Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Sheriff: Two More Bergen County Jail Inmates Test Positive For Coronavirus
News

These NJ ShopRite Stores Imposing Customer Limit Amid Coronavirus Spread

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
ShopRite of Somerset will be limiting customers.
ShopRite of Somerset will be limiting customers. Photo Credit: Google Maps

More than two dozen New Jersey ShopRite stores have implemented customer limits in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The maximum number of customers will be roughly 30 percent of the store’s regular maximum occupancy, ShopRite said in a statement.

A security guard will be stationed at entrances and exits to track the number of customers coming in and out. Only one entrance per store will remain open.

The guard will allow customers into the building, counting them along the way. Once the store is at capacity, ShopRite will ask customers to form a line outside.

The following stores will be limiting customers:

  • Absecon
  • Bernardsville
  • Chatham
  • Chester
  • East Orange
  • Egg Harbor Township
  • Elizabeth
  • Garwood
  • Galloway
  • Hammonton
  • Hillsborough
  • Vineland
  • Livingston
  • Marmora
  • Millburn
  • Greater Morristown
  • Old Bridge
  • Rio Grande
  • Somerset
  • Somers Point
  • Stirling
  • Union
  • Washington
  • Watchung
  • West Orange

As of Monday, f ive New Jersey ShopRite employees tested positive for coronavirus.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.