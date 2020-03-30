These NJ ShopRite Stores Imposing Customer Limit Amid Coronavirus Spread

More than two dozen New Jersey ShopRite stores have implemented customer limits in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.
The maximum number of customers will be roughly 30 percent of the store’s regular maximum occupancy, ShopRite said in a statement.
A security guard will be stationed at entrances and exits to track the number of customers coming in and out. Only one entrance per store will remain open.
The guard will allow customers into the building, counting them along the way. Once the store is at capacity, ShopRite will ask customers to form a line outside.
The following stores will be limiting customers:
- Absecon
- Bernardsville
- Chatham
- Chester
- East Orange
- Egg Harbor Township
- Elizabeth
- Garwood
- Galloway
- Hammonton
- Hillsborough
- Vineland
- Livingston
- Marmora
- Millburn
- Greater Morristown
- Old Bridge
- Rio Grande
- Somerset
- Somers Point
- Stirling
- Union
- Washington
- Watchung
- West Orange
As of Monday, f ive New Jersey ShopRite employees tested positive for coronavirus.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.