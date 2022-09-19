These NJ Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners

Nine New Jersey schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners.
The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year.
The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored at an awards ceremony in Washington, DC, where schools receive plaques and flags.
The nine New Jersey schools that received the award this year are listed below, along with links to the Blue Ribbon overview of each:
- Center Grove School in Randolph Township
- Cliffside Park School 4 in Cliffside Park
- Edgar Middle School in Metuchen
- Frank Defino Central Elementary School in Marlboro Township
- Glendora Elementary School in Glendora (Gloucester Township Public School)
- Redwood Elementary School West in West Orange
- Stony Brook Elementary School in Pennington (Hopewell Valley Regional School District)
- Upper School in Englewood Cliffs
- William J. McGinn Elementary School in Scotch Plains
Learn more about the Blue Ribbon Schools Program here.
