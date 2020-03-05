Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

These NJ Parks Reached Capacity Within Hours Of Opening

Cecilia Levine
Barnegat Lighthouse State Park
Barnegat Lighthouse State Park Photo Credit: Barnegat Lighthouse State Park Facebook

Nearly a dozen New Jersey parks were at capacity within hours of reopening this weekend.

Residents eager for fresh air flocked to the state's parks and golf courses bright and early Saturday morning -- the first day of being open after nearly a month of being closed to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Ramapo Mountain State Forest and Norvin Green State Forest were at capacity as of 9:45 a.m. Sunday. Later in the day, Ringwood State Park (Skylands Section) and Worthington State Forest also reached capacity, state park officials said.

On Saturday, the following eight parks were overrun.

  • Barnegat Lighthouse State Park
  • Bulls Island Recreation Area
  • Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park
  • Hacklebarney State Park
  • Round Valley Recreation Area
  • Wharton State Forest
  • Wawayanda State Park
  • Worthington State Forest

State park officials urged residents to make visits short and leave within two hours.

Gov. Phil Murphy limited capacity to 50 percent, urged residents to wear their masks and continue social distancing. The governor made it clear he would rescind his order to reopen the parks if visitors didn't abide by the rules.

