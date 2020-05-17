Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
These NJ Parks Reached Capacity This Weekend

Cecilia Levine
Worthington State Forest is located within the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area
Worthington State Forest is located within the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area Photo Credit: New Jersey State Parks, Forests & Historic Sites

Nearly half-a-dozen New Jersey state parks were closed after reaching capacity this weekend.

Residents eager for fresh air flocked to the state's parks and golf courses bright and early Saturday and Sunday, May 16 and 17 -- the third weekend since Gov. Phil Murphy allowed the state's parks to reopen since the shutdown.

Parking lots at Ramapo Mountain State Forest in Mahwah and Norvin Green State Forest in Bloomingdale were closed as of 9 a.m. Sunday, according to New Jersey's parks department.

On Saturday, the following parks were closed after reaching capacity:

  • Batsto Village (Wharton State Forest) in Burlington County
  • Ramapo Mountain State Forest in Mahwah, Bergen County
  • Ringwood State Park (Skylands Section, Ringwood Manor Section) in Passaic County
  • Norvin Green State Forest in Bloomingdale, Passaic County

Round Valley Recreation Area and Wawayanda State Park reached capacity Saturday morning but were reopened in the afternoon.

Select restroom facilities at New Jersey's state parks were in the first phase of a reopening process. Check back for more on that.

