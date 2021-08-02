These NJ Healthcare Facilities Will See Stricter Vaccination, Testing Regimes Come September

Stricter vaccination and COVID-19 testing guidelines are coming for some New Jersey healthcare workers, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday.

All employees in certain healthcare facilities and other high-risk congregate settings will be required to either complete a full vaccination course or undergo regular testing at a minimum of once to twice each week.

The following facilities must be in full compliance of the regulations by Sept. 7:

The above employers must require employee vaccinations or regularly subject them to COVID-19 tests. NJ Office of the Governor

The news comes as the Delta variant continues to spread across the state, the governor said.

Murphy said further action, such as requiring all employees be vaccinated, will be taken if vaccination rates in the worker populations above don't increase.

The plan is already in motion at some facilities, the governor said.

COVID-19 breakthrough cases in New Jersey NJ Office of the Governor

