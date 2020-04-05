These New Jersey ShopRite Stores Reported Coronavirus-Positive Workers

Nearly two dozen ShopRite stores in New Jersey have workers sickened by coronavirus and three with employees showing symptoms of the virus, the grocer said.

Some have been updating their Facebook pages when an employee tests positive.

None of the workers who tested positive remain at work and those who were in close contact with them were ordered to self-quarantine, ShopRite said.

There were 37,505 coronavirus cases including 917 deaths as of Sunday in New Jersey.

The stores with employees who tested positive for coronavirus according to NJ.com are in:

Aberdeen

Byram

Carteret

Clark

Clinton

East Windsor

Fair Lawn

Flemington

Garwood

Howell

Livingston

Manahawkin

Manchester

Morristown

New Milford

Newark

Northvale

Oakland

Old Bridge

Ramsey

Toms River

Wall

Wayne

West Caldwell

Stores in Hillside, Little Falls and Sparta reported having workers suspected with cases of the virus.

The company is not permitted to release names, schedules or the departments the employees worked in.

