News

These New Jersey MVC Centers Are By Appointment Only Starting Monday

Cecilia Levine
New Jersey drivers' prayers have been answered.
Staring Monday, Nov. 2., the following Motor Vehicle Commissions centers will be by appointment only:

Cherry Hill, Hazlet, Jersey City, Lakewood, Manahawkin, Medford, Somerville, Springfield, Turnersville and Wallington. No walk-in customers will be accepted at those locations.

Designated licensing centers are only taking appointments for commercial driver's license renewals and license transfers, for drivers who recently moved to New Jersey. Click here for the full release from the NJMVC.

To make an appointment, visit https://www.state.nj.us/mvc and click "Make An Appointment" at the top of the screen.

The centers in West Deptford (licensing), Washington and Rahway (licensing) are closed due to COVID-19 cases.

West Deptford will reopen Nov. 12, Washington on Nov. 7 and Rahway Nov. 7.

All MVC facilities will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 3 for Election Day.

