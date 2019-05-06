THESE ARE THE NAMES: Attorneys Reveal Hundreds More NJ Priests Accused Of Sexual Assault

The names of nearly 300 New Jersey clergy members accused of sexual misconduct were released Monday by attorneys.

The church earlier this year released a list of 188 priests credibly accused of sexual misconduct, but Phillipsburg-based attorney Greg Gianforcaro, who represents victims of sex abuse, says many clerics were left out.

Jeff Anderson & Advocates, who named boy scout leaders listed in the "Perversion Files" last month, posted the 300 names in "The Anderson Report" Monday as Gianforcaro held a press conference in Elizabeth.

Dozens of priests were named from Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic and Union counties.

Gianforoco at the conference announced a lawsuit filed in New Jersey Superior Court by Ridgefield Park's Edward Hanratty, who came forward as a survivor of sexual assault last August , against New Jersey's five Catholic dioceses.

"This is the single most important piece to the puzzle of this crisis that many of us have been living with for decades and beyond," Hanratty said at the conference.

"Survivors are being believed and their motives are no longer questioned, but we are still not anywhere close to the entire scope of what this tragedy really entails."

Gianforcaro says the dioceses created a “public hazard” by not naming all accused priests.

"The bishops and Cardinal Tobin made a conscious decision to only disclose some of the diocesan priests and clerics," the attorney told Daily Voice.

"We felt it was important to disclose what information we knew because otherwise we can't rely on the bishops and cardinal Tobin to release this list.

"They claim to be open and transparent but they are not. They are selective."

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE LIVE STREAM.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.