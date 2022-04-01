These Are The Best Colleges In New Jersey, Website Says

Niche has released its 2022 rankings of the best colleges in New Jersey.

Princeton University was ranked first among the top 10 in the state.

The calculations were based on "an analysis of academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews from students and alumni." Niche said.

"The ranking compares more than 1,000 top colleges and universities in the U.S. This year's rankings have reduced the weight of ACT/SAT scores to reflect a general de-emphasis on test scores in the college admissions process," the website added.

The following colleges/universities were named:

1. Princeton University (Princeton)

2. Stevens Institute of Technology (Hoboken)

3. Rutgers University (New Brunswick)

4. The College of New Jersey (Ewing)

5. Rutgers University (Newark)

6. Seton Hall University (South Orange)

7. New Jersey Institute of Technology (Newark)

8. Monmouth University (West Long Branch)

9. Stockton University (Galloway)

10. Montclair State University (Montclair)

