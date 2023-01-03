There's A Car In There Just Off Route 208 (VIDEOS)

Firefighters doused a fully involved car blaze off Route 208 late Tuesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported in the impromptu Jan. 3 bonfire on Harristown Road around 4 p.m.

The spectacle thickened the northbound highway with rubberneckers. Motorists on the southbound side slowed, as well.

A witness guessed that the vehicle was a Volkswagen Jetta. What do YOU think?

Fair Lawn firefighters were joined by borough police and Glen Rock police and firefighters.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.