News

The Valley Hospital Closes COVID-19 Unit Due To Declining Cases

Cecilia Levine
The Valley Hospital
The Valley Hospital Photo Credit: The Valley Hospital

The Valley Hospital has closed much of its COVID-19 unit due to the declining number of new cases, hospital officials confirmed.

Valley's four intensive care units were dedicated to COVID-19 patients at the onset of the pandemic, Valley spokeswoman Maureen Curran told Daily Voice. As the surge progressed, eight units were transitioned and dedicated solely to patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, two intensive care units remain dedicated to COVID-19, according to Curran. Of the eight additional units, six are in the process of being transitioned back to their normal function.

A consistent decline in new COVID-19 hospitalizations is a key factor in reopening the state, Gov. Phil Murphy said. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across New Jersey dropped from 6,750 to 4,195 between April 4 and May 10.

Several other area hospitals have also reportedly closed their COVID-19 units.

At its peak, Valley had more than 230 inpatient confirmed COVID-19 patients, plus an additional number of suspected patients under investigation, according to Curran. Valley had 49 confirmed coronavirus patients as of Tuesday, and "a handful" of suspected persons under investigation, Curran said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

