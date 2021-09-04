Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Horrific Labor Day Weekend Crash Kills One West Milford 19-Year-Old, Seriously Injures Another
News

THE MANE EVENT: Horse Rescued After Falling Through Passaic County Bridge

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Responders didn't wait furlong after Hank got planked on the Garret Mountain bridge.
Responders didn't wait furlong after Hank got planked on the Garret Mountain bridge. Photo Credit: Woodland Park Mayor Keith Kazmark

BRIDLE PARTY: Five horses were being ridden across a wooden bridge at Garret Mountain Reservation in Passaic County when the last one fell halfway through its soggy planks. What to do?

The rider was OK, but all 2,500 pounds of Hank the horse was wedged in there good, Woodland Park Mayor Keith Kazmark said.

He couldn't giddy up, you could say.

Members of the West Paterson Volunteer Fire Department summoned Camp Towing of Wayne, which came to the rescue with a "rotator" wrecker -- essentially a huge crane.

A veterinarian from his stable sedated Hank before his rescuers gently strapped him up and lifted him out.

Main event at Garret Mountain Reservation in Woodland Park on Friday.

Woodland Park Mayor Keith Kazmark

Hank was unsteady on his hooves at first -- he even took a tumble. But the shaken stallion was otherwise none the worse for wear, the mayor said.

Kazmark said he spoke to the stable manager later Friday night and found that Hank was "eating and doing well."

Night"mare" avoided at Garret Mountain.

Woodland Park Mayor Keith Kazmark

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.