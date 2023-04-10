TENSE MOMENT: Post Office Burglar From Teaneck Grabs Bogota Officer's Gun: Police

A burglar from Teaneck found by police moments after he broke into the Bogota post office tried grabbing an officer’s gun while resisting arrest, authorities said.

Calvin Torres-Vaughan, 33, already had a plastic bin of mail in his car when Officers Lewis Duenãs and Michael Torres responded to a burglar alarm at the West Main Street post office shortly after midnight Saturday, April 8, Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said.

They found a front window pried open and Torres-Vaughan inside, the sergeant said.

Torres-Vaughan, who was carrying a flashlight and a crowbar, “resisted by kicking and punching them and attempted to pull an officer’s firearm from its holster,” Cole said.

The officers subdued the combative suspect, who then tried to flee while they were bringing him to headquarters, the sergeant said.

Torres-Vaughan remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail.

He's charged with attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, escape, obstruction, burglary, possession of burglary tools and 11 counts of receiving stolen property.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.