Tenafly Police Pursuit Ends In Crash, Capture Near GWB

A drunk Bronx driver crashed and was captured near the George Washington Bridge after leading Tenafly police on a chase, authorities said.

A borough officer began pursuing the speeding Honda, which had front-end damage, on Route 9W shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday

The Honda headed north into Alpine before getting onto the southbound Palisades Interstate Parkway, Capt. Timothy E. O'Reilly said.

The pursuit continued through Englewood Cliffs before the driver – identified as Nigel Harrell, 30, exited the parkway toward Fletcher Avenue in Fort Lee, the captain said Monday.

Coming to a red light off the exit, Harrell tried to maneuver past traffic before hitting a vehicle, O’Reilly said.

No one was injured in the crash, he said.

Fort Lee police assisted in boxing in Harrell, who was taken into custody without further incident, the captain said.

They charged him with DWI, eluding and receiving stolen property, then sent him to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus because he was under the influence, he said.

