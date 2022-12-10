Teens Critically Injured In Suspected Road-Rage Rollover On Route 9W, Other Vehicles Sought

UPDATE: An intensive investigation is continuing into an apparent road-rage rollover crash on Route 9W in Alpine that critically injured two area teens and severely injured three other passengers.

Jonathan Battaglia spent his 18th birthday recovering in Hackensack University Medical Center from punctured lungs, a broken leg, several fractures, a gash in his head and brain hemorrhaging, according to GoFundMe information approved by his family.

Also at HUMC is the driver, Mikkel Leutgeb, who has a fractured lumbar, a broken leg and facial damage, according to his family.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella hasn't yet commented on the horrific crash involving teens from Tenafly, Dumont and possibly one other local town just after midnight Monday, Oct. 10.

Detectives from Musella's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit are leading a probe into what happened, assisted by Alpine police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence at the scene.

What sparked the encounter has been the topic of social media posts and private chats over the past few days.

What is known is that Battaglia and Leutgeb had left a Sunday night birthday party when their group became involved in an incident with occupants of at least one other vehicle on 9W.

Leutgeb's car ended up crashing in front of the Montammy Golf Club in Alpine.

"If one of the victims did not have the awareness to call the police despite his own injuries, saving critical minutes, we'd be having five funerals," the father of one of the victims said, while thanking police and the HUMC staff for "saving my daughter's life."

Route 9W was closed in both directions as the victims were brought to different hospitals, the wreckage was removed and investigators conducted their work.

Jonathan and Mikkel were rushed by ambulance to the trauma unit at HUMC, another passenger was taken to Holy Name Hospital and Medical Center in Teaneck and two others were brought to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson, responders at the scene said.

In a pair of GoFundMe accounts for Battaglia and Leutgeb, organizers both provided the same description of the incident:

"[M]ultiple cars deliberately pursued the vehicle Jonathan was in and intentionally, repeatedly and violently banged into the car, including impersonating a police cruiser, forcing them off the road. This caused severe damage to the vehicle, which was then unable to sustain further driving and smashed into a tree while the aggressors left the scene of the accident. Four out of the five occupants in the car were hospitalized and have undergone multiple surgeries of various kinds."

The parent whose daughter ended up requiring surgeries called the incident a "hostile chase w[ith] violent intentions."

"This was not kids racing and there is a full[-]scale criminal investigation underway," the parent wrote in a post. "Many witnesses have stepped up and are working with the [authorities]."

Mikkel's dad, Martin Leutgeb, passed away just a few weeks ago. Mikkel had gone to the birthday party on Sunday from a memorial for his father, wrote Michael Leschner of Tenafly, who organized a GoFundMe campaign for his friend.

"On the record -- Mikkel's blood tests came back with a BAC level of 0.00," Leschner wrote, "meaning this atrocious accident was not due to alcoholic influence."

Jonathan, meanwhile, "needed a blood transfusion due to the injuries he sustained," according to GoFundMe campaign organizer Tina Tierno.

"This is not how his family would have liked him to spend his 18th birthday [on Tuesday]," Tierno wrote, "but we are thankful he is alive and recovering."

ANYONE who might have witnessed the incident and/or crash, or has any information that could help investigators in the case, is asked to contact the Bergen County prosecutor's tip line: (201) 226-5532. Callers can remain confidential.

