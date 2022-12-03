Teen Trio From Rockland All Caught Packin' Pistols On Paterson Streetcorner: Police

Three Rockland County teens mingling on a Paterson street corner were all carrying guns when city detectives rolled up on them, authorities said.

Detectives Jonathan Traynor and Kenneth Kerwin approached the trio at the corner 5th Avenue and East 12th Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. last Sunday, Nov. 27, city Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

Joined by Detectives Suquan Gary and Joseph Aboyoun, the investigators found all three packing, he said.

Sent to the Passaic County Jail on weapons charges were Christain Martinez, 18, of Suffern, who Speziale said was caught with a .22-caliber Heritage Arms revolver, and Devin Zuniga, 19, of Airmont, who he said had a .380-caliber Springfield Arms semi-automatic pistol.

The third person seized, a 17-year-old boy from Suffern, was carrying a 9mm semi-automatic pistol and a high-capacity magazine, the director said. He was sent to the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center on a delinquency complaint charging him with illegal possession of both.

Speziale praised the detectives as "extremely talented, dedicated and capable of seeing situations for what they are." They're also "endowed with the skills to safely handle such difficult situations,” the director said.

