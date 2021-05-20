Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Teen Girl Abandons Newborn Baby In Arms Of Customer At Jersey City Restaurant (VIDEO)

Cecilia Levine
A 14-year-old girl apparently left her newborn baby with complete strangers at a Jersey City restaurant, walked out of the restaurant and never came back.
A Jersey City couple was left in shock Wednesday when a 14-year-old girl handed her newborn to them during lunch at a local restaurant and walked out, according to news reports and witness accounts on social media.

Walter Little-Cocca documented the incident in an emotional Facebook Live video around 4:05 p.m., still inside of El Patron restaurant on JFK Boulevard. The video had 410,000 views as of Thursday evening.

"I'm at my neighborhood restaurant with my special friend and a lady comes in and hands her a baby, apparently a newborn, and runs out," he said. "You probably won't believe this. This is crazy."

The teen walked up the counter and said she'd found the baby, before Cocca's girlfriend, Alease Scott, offered to check the baby's vitals, ABC7 reports. 

That's when the girl handed the child over and then left the restaurant, the outlet says.

Cocca was quickly moved to tears in the video, which captured EMS workers giving the baby oxygen, and her crying.

Authorities apparently later found the teen, who was doing well. The baby is expected to be placed up for adoption.

