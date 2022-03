A teenage boy and his friend escaped serious injury when a new BMW he was driving slammed into a utility pole off Route 17.

The crash occurred on the southbound side at the Summit Avenue exit early Thursday afternoon, March 17.

It took out a stop/one way sign.

The sedan had to be towed.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

