Teaneck Stabbing: Offender With Violent History Denied Release On Attempted Murder Charges

UPDATE: A judge denied the release of a career criminal charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of another man early this month at a newly-opened luxury apartment complex in Teaneck.

Jacob Gibbs, 26, who is 6-foot-2 and has dreadlocks, was quickly identified following the stabbing at the One500 on Teaneck Road shortly before 4 p.m. Nov. 1, Deputy Police Chief Andrew R. McGurr said.

“Detectives following up leads” seized him at a Bogota home the next day, the deputy chief said.

It turned out Gibbs, of Teaneck, was already wanted on warrants out of Fair Lawn and the township, records show.

A Superior Court judge in Hackensack subsequently ordered that Gibbs remain held in the Bergen County Jail as the case against him proceeds. In addition to attempted murder, he's charged with aggravated assault and illegal weapons possession.

Gibbs has been in and out of custody since Teaneck police charged him with aggravated assault and weapons possession in 2015, less than three months after he turned 18, records show.

More arrests followed that year, including separate drug busts in Hackensack and Englewood.

Gibbs was arrested in Hackensack on burglary and theft charges in September 2017. A judge released him less than three days later under what was then the brand-new New Jersey bail reform law, according to court records.

Soon after that, Westwood police reported finding a stolen car outside a local home and Gibbs inside, rifling through an upstairs bedroom dresser.

He tried to run but was caught carrying stolen jewelry, cash, cellphone and wallets, along with a switchblade, burglary tools and a small amount of pot, they said. READ MORE....

Gibbs was released pending trial – only to be re-arrested less than a week later after an overnight stolen car chase that began in Fair Lawn ended in a crash in Hackensack.

Speeds had reached more than 100 miles an hour, law enforcement sources said at the time. READ MORE....

At only 20 years old, Gibbs had amassed a sizable adult rap sheet of offenses in various towns.

This was followed by a series of drug court violations, records show.

