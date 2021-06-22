Teaneck Man Shot Hours After Detectives Crash Paterson Drug Neighborhood, Seizing Heroin, Crack

A Teaneck man was shot in a notorious Paterson drug neighborhood just hours after detectives seized 659 heroin folds, 49 vials of crack and a loaded handgun while chasing down three young men.

The 24-year-old victim was expected to survive after being brought to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center following the shooting at the corner of Governor and Carroll streets shortly before 1 a.m.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora, who jointly confirmed the shooting, didn't say whether any suspects were caught or identified.

Roughly 12 hours earlier, investigators responding to neighborhood complaints watched three dealers sling from the front porch of 200-202 Governor Street between Carroll Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

The detectives followed each buyer out of the area, where backup units arrested them, Speziale said.

Then they moved in on the dealers, who bolted.

Two were caught quickly. Speziale identified them as Justin Clemens, 19, and Derrick Bell, 18.

The third, ex-con, Maurice Parker, 25, of Hackensack was eventually chased down after he tossed a 9mm Taurus handgun with a large capacity magazine loaded with eight rounds, the director said.

Police also seized 18 jars of pot and $709 in proceeds, he said.

The trio was charged with various drug offenses, as well as with resisting arrest.

Parker also was charged with various weapons counts, including being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and possessing a large-capacity magazine.

All three were sent to the Passaic County Jail to await hearings.

Police also processed two buyers -- a 48-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, both from Paterson -- before releasing them pending hearings.

