Teaneck Man Charged With Pulling Gun, Chasing Trio In Hackensack Dog Dispute

A dispute over a dog got violent when a laborer from Teaneck suddenly pulled a gun, Hackensack police said.

Tshaughn Fields, 26, fled after pointing the weapon at one of the victims on Washington Avenue and then chasing their car on May 25, Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.

Investigators interviewed witnesses, reviewed surveillance video and identified Fields this week as the gunman, Antista said.

Fields – who’s awaiting trial on weapons charges from last year out of Teaneck – had been arguing with two men and a woman over ownership of the dog when things escalated, the captain said.

After damaging both exterior mirrors on the victims’ vehicle, he “pulled a firearm from his waistband and pointed it” at one of them, Antista said.

The driver sped off, with Fields temporarily in pursuit, the captain said.

Hackensack detectives armed with a warrant searched Fields’s home and black Chevy Camaro. They charged him with aggravated assault with a firearm, making terroristic threats, criminal mischief and weapons offenses and sent him to the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday, June 7.

Fields remained held there on Wednesday while awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.