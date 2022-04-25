Teaneck Man, 22, Busted In Child Porn Probe

An unemployed Teaneck man was charged with collecting and viewing child porn.

Adam S. Rutman, 22, who lives on a quiet street off Queen Anne Road near Route 4 and Teaneck High School, “used the Internet to view, download and possess files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

He was charged with possession of child pornography and released pending court action following his arrest by members of Musella’s Cyber Crimes Unit.

The prosecutor thanked Teaneck police for their assistance, as well as members of the Englewood, Hackensack, Glen Rock and Saddle Brook police departments who participate in his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

