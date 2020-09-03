Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police: Fleeing Peeping Tom Clips Victim With Car Outside South Hackensack Motel
News

Teaneck, Clifton Residents Among 5 New Coronaviruses Cases In NJ

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck.
Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck. Photo Credit: Holy Name Medical Center Facebook Page

A Teaneck man in his 30s and Clifton teen are among five new cases of coronavirus in New Jersey, bringing the state total to 11, state officials said Monday.

The Teaneck man is being hospitalized at Holy Name Medical Center after showing symptoms March 3, health officials said. It is unknown how he was exposed to the virus.

The other four new cases announced at a press briefing by Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver are:

  • An 18-year-old from Clifton, who is not hospitalized, began showing symptoms on Friday after having close contact with a known positive case in New York.
  • A Berkeley Heights resident showed symptoms on March 1 after having contact with friends who traveled from Italy. This person is being treated at Overlook Medical Center in Summit. Their friends tested negative and the case -- being called "unusual" by health officials -- remains under investigation.
  • A 27-year-old Little Silver man who attended the attended the Biogen conference in Boston. The man showed symptoms Feb. 29, a day after the conference ended. He is not hospitalized, and 170 conference attendees tested positive for COVID-19.
  • A Hazlet woman, 83, showed symptoms March 3 and is hospitalized at Hackensack Meridian's Bayshore Medical Center, in Holmdel. Officials do not know when she was exposed.

On Sunday , two additional North Jersey residents returned presumed positives tests. They are being treated at St. Joseph's Health in Paterson and HUMC in Hackensack.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.