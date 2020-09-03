Teaneck, Clifton Residents Among 5 New Coronaviruses Cases In NJ

A Teaneck man in his 30s and Clifton teen are among five new cases of coronavirus in New Jersey, bringing the state total to 11, state officials said Monday.

The Teaneck man is being hospitalized at Holy Name Medical Center after showing symptoms March 3, health officials said. It is unknown how he was exposed to the virus.

The other four new cases announced at a press briefing by Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver are:

An 18-year-old from Clifton, who is not hospitalized, began showing symptoms on Friday after having close contact with a known positive case in New York.

A Berkeley Heights resident showed symptoms on March 1 after having contact with friends who traveled from Italy. This person is being treated at Overlook Medical Center in Summit. Their friends tested negative and the case -- being called "unusual" by health officials -- remains under investigation.

A 27-year-old Little Silver man who attended the attended the Biogen conference in Boston. The man showed symptoms Feb. 29, a day after the conference ended. He is not hospitalized, and 170 conference attendees tested positive for COVID-19.

A Hazlet woman, 83, showed symptoms March 3 and is hospitalized at Hackensack Meridian's Bayshore Medical Center, in Holmdel. Officials do not know when she was exposed.

On Sunday , two additional North Jersey residents returned presumed positives tests. They are being treated at St. Joseph's Health in Paterson and HUMC in Hackensack.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.