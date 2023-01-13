Contact Us
Teaneck Apartment Fire Doused

140 West Englewood Avenue, Teaneck
140 West Englewood Avenue, Teaneck Photo Credit: BACKGROUND: David C. Stucke / INSET: Deputy Mayor Mark J Schwartz

Firefighters made quick work of a Friday the 13th apartment blaze in Teaneck.

The call of a smoky third-floor fire in the four-story building at 140 West Englewood Avenue, between Teaneck and Queen Anne roads, came in shortly before 10:30 a.m.

It was quickly doused in minutes and declared under control in under a half hour, with no serious injuries immediately reported.

Mutual aid responders at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Hackensack, Englewood, Bergenfield, Bogota and Ridgefield Park.

