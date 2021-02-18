Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Blaze Engulfs Iconic Kosher Market, Mahwah Firefighters Assist Rockland Colleagues
News

Teaneck Accountant Charged With Embezzling $1.2M From Local Classroom Furniture Company

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Manuel “Mendy” Goldring
Manuel “Mendy” Goldring Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

An accountant from Teaneck embezzled $1.2 million from a Wood-Ridge company that makes classroom furniture, authorities said following his arrest Thursday.

Manuel “Mendy” Goldring, 27, worked as a comptroller for Academia Furniture when he stole the money from checks, PayPal transfers and Amazon purchases, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Goldring, who lives in the Teaneck Gardens garden apartment complex, reportedly worked for Academia from Oct. 2015 to February 2020 before returning to accounting.

Musella’s detectives charged him money laundering, theft, impersonation, false swearing and computer-related crimes.

They sent him to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.