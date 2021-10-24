Teacher Reportedly Tells Arab-American NJ Student 'We Don't Negotiate With Terrorists'

A slur by his teacher has left the captain of high school soccer team in Bergen County so shaken that he's unable to return to class.

Mohammed Zubi, 17, said he asked his math teacher at Ridgefield Memorial High School if he could finish an assignment at home.

The response, Zubi told ABC7 Eyewitness News: "We don't negotiate with terrorists."

Other students said the remark Tuesday was loud enough for them to hear.

Zubi, meanwhile, said he looked around in stunned disbelief.

"There's people laughing and there's other people in shock, and I turn around and ask my friend, 'Did he really just say that?'' he said. "And she said yes."

According to Zubi, his older brothers graduated from the school and his mother had worked there. He didn't return to school the rest of the week.

"I don't feel like going back, I'm really uncomfortable, " he told Eyewitness News. "I don't want to see anyone, and I've been in my room all day -- don't want to see my friends, especially after what that teacher said to me."

His brother, Anas, told the station that the incident "broke my heart."

"This type of language is unacceptable from an educator," the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) tweeted. "The school must investigate and take appropriate action."

A spokesperson for the district reportedly declined comment, calling the situation a "personnel matter."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.