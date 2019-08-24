Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: A Year Sober: Recovering Allendale Addict’s Cycle Event Supplies Narcan For Responders
News

Taylor Swift Spotted At Jersey City Target

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Taylor Swift showed up at the Target in Jersey City Friday, ahead of a scheduled appearance at the Video Music Awards in Newark on Monday
Taylor Swift showed up at the Target in Jersey City Friday, ahead of a scheduled appearance at the Video Music Awards in Newark on Monday Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Shoppers at the Target store in Jersey City Friday afternoon were treated to a surprise visit from none other than Taylor Swift.

The singer said on her Instagram account she visits the retailer in various cities as part of "am inventory check," an apparent reference to her latest album Lover.

"We are on our way ... we're going to our, like, tradition that we do where we go to Target," she said, adding, "Just make sure everything is in order. We do this a lot."

Swift is one of several stars expected at the Video Music Awards Monday at the Prudential Center in Newark.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.