Taylor Swift Spotted At Jersey City Target

Shoppers at the Target store in Jersey City Friday afternoon were treated to a surprise visit from none other than Taylor Swift.

The singer said on her Instagram account she visits the retailer in various cities as part of "am inventory check," an apparent reference to her latest album Lover.

Spotted at the Target in Jersey City Taylor Swift ‼️✨ | 📸: Acai Ya Later Posted by Hoboken Girl on Friday, August 23, 2019

"We are on our way ... we're going to our, like, tradition that we do where we go to Target," she said, adding, "Just make sure everything is in order. We do this a lot."

Swift is one of several stars expected at the Video Music Awards Monday at the Prudential Center in Newark.

