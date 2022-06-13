Target Shooter, 73, Accidentally Wounds Himself At Passaic County Gun Range

A 73-year-old man accidentally clipped the tip of his index finger at a Passaic County gun range over the weekend, authorities said.

Officers who responded to Gun For Hire at the Woodland Park Range on McBride Avenue around noon Sunday tended to the victim before EMS arrived, Police Chief John Uzzalino said.

He was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson for treatment.

As often happens, scanner listeners mistakenly shared word of the incident as a shooting at McBride and Lackawanna avenues instead of what it was.The chief thanked everyone for their concern.

