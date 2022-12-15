Tap Tap Trap: Female Food Delivery Driver Escapes Knifepoint Robbery Attempt In Clifton

The tap-tap-tap that a female food delivery driver heard on her car window after being sent to a bogus address in Clifton was made by a teen with a knife who was looking to rob her, authorities said.

The driver was already apprehensive when she couldn’t find the exact address, Clifton Police Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

That’s because it was bogus, the lieutenant said.

Suddenly, he said, the driver spotted a female standing in a nearby driveway trying to coax her out of her car.

“When the victim refused, the female approached and attempted to forcefully gain access into the passenger side of the vehicle,” Bracken said.

“At the same time, a man appeared out of the darkness and began tapping a knife on the driver's side window of the victim's vehicle,” the lieutenant said.

The driver hit the gas and went straight to police headquarters, he said.

Officers flooded the area and eventually found both suspects near a Broad Street bus stop.

The 17-year-old Newark girl was carrying a gun, Bracken said. It was loaded.

The knife was found a short distance away, he added.

Najim Wadud, 18, of East Orange, was charged with robbery, employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime and weapons possession. He was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

The girl was issued a delinquency complaint charging her with robbery and multiple weapons counts. She was sent to the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center pending a closed-door hearing in the Family Part of Superior Court, also in Paterson.

