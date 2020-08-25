Swimming Advisories Effected At 3 NJ Beaches Where High Bacteria Levels Found

A swimming advisory was issued Tuesday for three New Jersey beaches where elevated levels of meningitis-causing bacteria was found.

Enterococci turned up in water samples from Trenton Avenue Ocean Beach in Lavallette, 5th Avenue Bay Beach in Seaside Park, and 16th Street Bay Beach in Surf City.

The bacteria can cause urinary tract infections, bacterial endocarditis and more.

Swimming advisories are effected when samples exceed 104 colony forming units (cfu) of enterococci. The water will be tested again and, if the second test exceeds the first limit, the beaches will be closed for swimming until levels drop.

The samples at Lavalette and Seaside Park showed more than 600 cfu, and Surf city's sample was 110.

All lifeguarded beaches are open. The following three beaches in Ocean County are under advisory due to results exceeding the primary recreation standard:

•5th Ave Bay Front Beach in Seaside Park

•16th Street Bay Front Beach in Surf City

•Trenton Ave, Ocean Beach in Lavallette — njbeaches.org (@NJBeachReport) August 25, 2020

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.