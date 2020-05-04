'Sweet' 6-Month-Old Puppy Suffers Skull Fracture In Paterson Hit-Run

A 6-month-old puppy was rushed to the hospital with head trauma in a Paterson hit-and-run, officials said.

Olive was found bleeding in the street with skull fractures around her sinuses, swollen eyes and a broken tooth after being was struck by a driver who fled the scene Saturday, Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge said in a release.

“Despite the pain, her tail doesn’t stop wagging and she is incredibly sweet,” officials said.

Olive walks with a limp and will require ongoing treatment to ensure a safe recovery.

RBAR officials are asking for donations to help fund Olive’s treatment and will match up to $5,000 until the organization’s #GivingTuesdayNow event on May 5.

“Without help, the future of puppies like Olive is uncertain and dismal,” officials said.

“But, with you by our side, hope will rise above, and we will save Olive.”

