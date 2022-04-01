SWAT STANDOFF: Troubled Montvale Man Surrenders

A suicidal Montvale man surrendered peacefully following a brief SWAT standoff at his home on Tuesday, authorities said.

The 57-year-old Hillcrest Avenue resident "came out voluntarily" and was taken to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for an evaluation, Police Chief Joseph Sanfilippo said.

Police had conducted a welfare check after a friend told police the man had texted a photo of a shotgun while saying he intended to harm himself.

They summoned a Bergen County Regional SWAT unit and Regional Crisis Negotiation team and evacuated nearby homes. Police from Park Ridge, Woodcliff Lake and Upper Saddle River assisted, along with Bergen County sheriff's officers.

Members of Tri-Boro Volunteer Ambulance Corps remained on standby.

No charges were immediately filed, although Sanfilippo noted that his detectives were obtaining a search warrant to determine whether there were any weapons in the home.

