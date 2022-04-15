SWAT STANDOFF: Man Barricaded In Hotel At Bergen/Rockland Border Surrenders

A SWAT standoff at a hotel on the New Jersey/New York border ended peacefully when negotiators talked a barricaded Passaic County man from his room.

Local police cleared the floor after the North Haledon man, 53, made what were characterized as alarming phone calls from his room at the Sheraton Mahwah Hotel in Mahwah late Thursday, April 14.

A Bergen County Regional SWAT Team and Regional Crisis Negotiation Team were summoned.

The man apparently believed he was being either tracked or followed to the hotel -- also known as the Crossroads -- at the confluence of Routes 287, 17 and 202 in Mahwah, responders told Daily Voice.

A couple of hours of talks ended when his peaceful surrender. He was then turned over to Mahwah police, who brought him for help.

No charges were expected.

