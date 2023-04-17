Contact Us
SWAT Standoff In Westwood Ends With Arrest Of Shotgun-Toting Resident

Jerry DeMarco
A Bergen County Regional SWAT team had arrived when Brian McCarron emerged from his Westwood home on Sunday, April 16.
A Bergen County Regional SWAT team had arrived when Brian McCarron emerged from his Westwood home on Sunday, April 16. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file photo)

A Westwood man was taken into custody after a brief standoff that began after police said he pointed a shotgun at someone on his street.

The alleged victim told police that Brian McCarron had racked and pointed the weapon shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, April 16, responders said.

The reason was unclear.

McCarron, in turn, told police that he was simply doing an armed "perimeter check" of his Fourth Avenue property, one responder said.

Westwood Police Chief Michael Pontillo confirmed that responding officers surrounded the house after McCarron, 52, wouldn't answer the door.

A Bergen County Regional SWAT team had arrived when McCarron emerged just after midnight, roughly two hours after the call, the chief said.

Police seized two shotguns, as well as ammunition, and charged McCarron with aggravated assault by pointing a firearm, two weapons possession counts and disorderly conduct, Pontillo said.

He was released under New Jersey's bail reform law pending court action, the chief said.

