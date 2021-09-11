SWAT Standoff In Clifton Ends After Barricaded Man ODs, Authorities Say

Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Jerry DeMarco
Clifton police, Passaic County sheriff's units
UPDATE: A standoff that began with a domestic violence call in Clifton ended peacefully when the barricaded man overdosed on drugs, authorities said.

A Passaic County Sheriff's SWAT team had waited patiently before entering the Richfield Village apartment on Braun Place off Clifton Avenue around 10 p.m. Friday, ending a standoff that began more than 3½ hours earlier.

The young adult suspect was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.

Clifton firefighters and members of the county sheriff’s and prosecutor’s offices were among the responders.

No further information was immediately available.

