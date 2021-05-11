SWAT STANDOFF: Elmwood Park Man Charged With Threats, Weapons, Obstruction

UPDATE: An Elmwood Park man who was captured by a SWAT team after a 6½-hour standoff remained hospitalized in police custody Tuesday pending a first court appearance.

"Get the f*** out of my house!" Brian Rodriguez, 33, shouted as he descended the stairs toward two borough police officers inside his mother's Obal Avenue home wielding two knives on Saturday, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

Coolly and calmly, the officers backed out, Foligno said.

Negotiators tried through the afternoon and into the evening to get Rodriguez to surrender.

A SWAT team finally stormed the house and seized him without incident.

Rodriguez was taken to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for an evaluation.

He remained there in custody Tuesday awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of making terroristic threats, obstruction and illegal weapons possession.

Rodriguez was alone upstairs when officers responded to his mother's call for a welfare check shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, Foligno said.

He'd been "acting strangely and seemed dangerous," she told them. Continued....

SWAT STANDOFF: Elmwood Park Man Tear-Gassed Out After Threatening Officers With Knives

The Bergen County Regional SWAT team was summoned by Elmwood Park police. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Bergen County Regional SWAT Team sniper positioned. Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

Bergen County Regional SWAT team Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

At the scene on Obal Avenue off Market Street in Elmwood Park. Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.