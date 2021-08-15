Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
SWAT STANDOFF: Disturbed Barricaded Subject Emerges Without Incident In Wyckoff

Jerry DeMarco
Bergen County Regional SWAT team
Bergen County Regional SWAT team Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A troubled resident who remained barricaded in a Wyckoff home for nearly an hour and a half Sunday eventually walked out unharmed, authorities said.

A Bergen County Regional SWAT team was summoned and ramps on and off Route 208 were temporarily closed during the Grandview Avenue incident near St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.

It began with a 911 call for "an emotionally disturbed person with a knife inside the home" around 1:45 p.m., Police Chief David Murphy said.

"The person involved ultimately walked out unharmed and was transported" by the Wyckoff Volunteer Ambulance Corps to a local hospital for a psychological evaluation, the chief said.

Hawthorne and Midland Park police assisted with traffic.

