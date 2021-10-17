SWAT STANDOFF: Barricaded Oakland Man Seized After Assaulting GF

A man accused of assaulting his girlfriend was taken into custody after a SWAT standoff Sunday morning in Oakland, responders and neighbors said.

Initial details were sketchy.

Neighbors said responders arrived at the Manito Avenue home around 5 a.m. and that the suspect apparently wielded a sledgehammer.

They later received a reverse 911 call telling them to remain inside their homes.

The man reportedly was taken into custody shortly after 9:30 a.m. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification responded to collect evidence.

There was no immediate word on possible injuries to the woman. Neighbors said they didn't see her.

The couple moved to the neighborhood about a year ago, they said.

