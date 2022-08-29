SWAT Situation Resolved: Hoboken Resident Accused Of Flashing Gun During Dispute With Road Crew

UPDATE: A disgruntled Hoboken resident allegedly flashed a rifle during a dispute with a construction crew doing work on his block, authorities said.

The as-yet unidentified resident surrendered and was taken into custody after a SWAT team was summoned to Hudson Street near Stevens Park on Monday morning, Aug. 29, Hoboken Police Detective Lt. Jonathan Mecka said.

The dispute between 4th and 5th streets was over "what time street construction began," the lieutenant said.

"During the dispute it was alleged that a rifle was shown," Mecka said. "The Hoboken Police Department responded and promptly made the area safe."

Stevens Tech reportedly went into a "shelter in place" after the incident began on the campus border around 9 a.m.

Police and SWAT team members "were able to make contact with the suspect[,] who willingly surrendered," Mecka said.

Hoboken city officials sent a Nixle update and tweeted shortly before 11:30 a.m. that the area "has been deemed safe" and there were no injuries reported.

It was followed soon after by a tweet from police saying the "all clear" had been given by officers at the scene.

No further details were immediately released.

