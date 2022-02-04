SUV Splits Pole In Horrific Route 46 Crash

An SUV split a utility pole in half in a horrific overnight crash on Route 46 in Lodi.

An occupant had to be extricated after the pole smashed the engine compartment and the top drove through the rear of the vehicle like a spike outside Joe's Factory Outlet on the westbound highway shortly before 3 a.m. Friday, witnesses said.

The transformer fell onto the highway next to the vehicle.

Firefighters had to wait nearly a half-hour for a PSE&G crew to arrive and cut the power first.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the victim, whom they repeatedly told to stay in the car.

A Lodi Volunteer Ambulance Corps was there for medical aid and transportation to the hospital.

