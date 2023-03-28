SUV Slams Into Whole Foods In Ridgewood, Serious Damage Done (PHOTOS)

Contact Us
Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
An Audi packed with items plowed into the Whole Foods store in Ridgewood around 1:45 p.m. March 28.
An Audi packed with items plowed into the Whole Foods store in Ridgewood around 1:45 p.m. March 28. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

An Audi packed with stuff plowed into the Whole Foods store in Ridgewood Tuesday afternoon.

The 2018 Q5 hit the Godwin Avenue building in the wrong spot -- a corner by the automatic doors -- causing apparent structural damage around 1:45 p.m. March 28.

The elderly female driver was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with unspecified injuries as various items stacked to the roof tumbled out a door of the vehicle.

No one could initially say why the apparent hoarder situation existed.

No other injuries were reported.

Village police and firefighters were joined by Anthony Merlino, Ridgewood's chief construction code official.

