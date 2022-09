No injuries were reported after an SUV slammed into a tree in Glen Rock.

The female driver screamed at a photographer not to take pictures following the 1:30 p.m. crash on Cornwall Road near Fairmount Avenue on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Neither she nor a young boy in the backseat were injured.

Five Star Towing removed the Hyundai Tucson.

Borough police are investigating the cause.

