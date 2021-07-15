Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police: Caller Hospitalized After 'Threatening' NJ Congressman
News

SUV Rolls Off Route 208 Ramp

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Route 208 at Fair Lawn Avenue, Fair Lawn
Route 208 at Fair Lawn Avenue, Fair Lawn Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A driver escaped serious injury after her SUV rolled on a Route 208 entrance ramp Thursday afternoon in Fair Lawn.

She was taken by ambulance to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with injuries that didn't appear life-threatening after climbing out of the vehicle, which ended up on its side shortly before 2:30 p.m.

The SUV vehicle also hit a parked sedan and a wooded area as it barreled off Fair Lawn Avenue on the ramp to the northbound highway.

The driver climbed out under her own steam.

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Two tow trucks were called to remove both vehicles. 

Fair Lawn police, firefighters and Heavy Rescue members were among the responders.

The SUV also hit a parked sedan.

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and provided this account.

At the scene.

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.