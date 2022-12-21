SUV Rolls Into Woodcliff Lake Home

Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
39 Mulholland Dr., Woodcliff Lake
39 Mulholland Dr., Woodcliff Lake Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

No one was injured when a runaway SUV smacked into a Woodcliff Lake home on Wednesday.

A building inspector was summoned, however, to inspect the damage to the garage of the home struck at the end of a cul-de-sac on Mullholland Drive around 9:30 a.m. Dec. 21.

Rich's Towing removed the Lexus NX300, which responders said had come from across the street.

"A neighbor left the car in drive and it rolled," Police Lt. Chad Malloy said.

The SUV sustained relatively little damage.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

